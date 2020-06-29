Hindustani Bhau slams Anushka Sharma’s 'Bulbbul' for ‘disrespecting’ Indian Gods

Earlier this month, Vikas Phatak also known as Hindustani Bhau had filed a police complaint against producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for 'disrespecting' Indian army in 'XXX 2' web series. He had said that the ALTBalaji series showed a woman indulging in a sexual act with a man, wearing her husband’s military uniform.

After lodging a complaint at the Khar police station, Bhau shared a video on his social media. In the video, he shows the papers of the police cmplaint and said, "Our army is our pride and the woman indulges in a sexual act with a man, who wears her husband’s uniform. This is shameful as they have made a joke of our soldiers."

"The police has assured that they will investigate the matter, and keep me updated about the same," he added.