Hindustani Bhau slams Anushka Sharma’s 'Bulbbul' for ‘disrespecting’ Indian Gods

Netflix's recently released period drama 'Bulbbul' is being panned by netizens for its 'Hinduphobic' content that allegedly disrespects Lord Krishna. Bankrolled by Anushka Sharma, the movie features Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chatterjee. While the flick received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, a few netizens have called it out for hurting Hindu Sentiments. Joining the bandwagon, Internet sensation and 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Hindustani Bhau slammed the movie on Twitter.
He wrote, "Anushka Sharma ki Bulbul Web Series Par Bhagwan Shree Krishna Or Radha Ko Gande Bhasha Se Apmanit Kiya Gaya Hai, Kya Aise Logon Par Ye Sarkar Karvayi Karegi ? Ab Tak Ekta Kapoor Par Koi Bhi Karvayi Kyu Nahi Ki ? Kab Tak Aise Log Humare Desh Ko Badnaam Karenge ? @CMOMaharashtra"
Last week, the hashtag - 'Jail Anushka Sharma' went viral on Twitter as several netizens slammed the actress and her Netflix flick 'Bulbbul'.
Earlier this month, Vikas Phatak also known as Hindustani Bhau had filed a police complaint against producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for 'disrespecting' Indian army in 'XXX 2' web series. He had said that the ALTBalaji series showed a woman indulging in a sexual act with a man, wearing her husband’s military uniform.
After lodging a complaint at the Khar police station, Bhau shared a video on his social media. In the video, he shows the papers of the police cmplaint and said, "Our army is our pride and the woman indulges in a sexual act with a man, who wears her husband’s uniform. This is shameful as they have made a joke of our soldiers."
"The police has assured that they will investigate the matter, and keep me updated about the same," he added.