Woman shot in face after she stops dancing at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot was shot in the face last week is said to be in a critical condition. The woman was shot after she stopped dancing at a wedding.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to NDTV, the video is shot on December 1 during a performance at the wedding of village head Sudhir Singh Patel's daughter. The groom's maternal uncles, Mithilesh and Akhilesh, who were on the stage, were also injured in the firing, according to the police. One of the village head's family members had reportedly shot at the woman. Later, groom's paternal uncle Ram Pratap filed a first information report against an unknown man.