Sonu Sood: ‘Most Important Role Of My Life Was The One I Played During The Lockdown’ (WATCH)

In a heartfelt revelation, actor Sonu Sood sheds light on a transformative experience during the lockdown. Amidst glitzy shoots and fame, he uncovered a deeper truth – real fulfillment lies in touching ordinary lives and bringing them happiness. "Real life is the life you live with an ordinary person; when you change the life of a stranger, and bring them happiness. The satisfaction I get from that is priceless,” he asserts, acknowledging that the interactions he has fostered with individuals from all walks of life hold an immeasurable value. He vividly describes the unparalleled joy that comes from connecting with everyday people, from aiding strangers and bringing smiles to faces.

As the world grappled with uncertainty, Sood emerged as a real-life hero, navigating through challenges and limitations to extend a helping hand. "The most important role of my life was the one I got to play during the lockdown,” Sood candidly admits, highlighting his newfound purpose. Sood's most significant role emerged during the lockdown, where he became a beacon of hope for many. He shares how spending time with ordinary individuals brought priceless satisfaction, even though he might never meet them.

Sonu Sood's journey teaches us that genuine happiness comes from positively impacting others' lives. Through his compassionate endeavors, he showcases that the simplest gestures of kindness hold the power to create lasting ripples of joy and positivity, etching a legacy far more enduring than any on-screen portrayal.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Sonu Sood's next film Fateh is based on real-life instances of cybercrime experienced by people during the lockdown. The official release date of the film helmed by Vaibhav Mishra and starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Shivjyoti Rajput, and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles is awaited.

