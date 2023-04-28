Song Hye Kyo wins Best Actress title at 59th Baeksang Awards, fans congratulate The Glory star; check out

Song Hye Kyo | Twitter

South Korea’s top actress Song Hye Kyo received huge praise for the portrayal of a tortured woman who sets out for revenge in the TV series, The Glory. Her outstanding performance as Moon Dong-eun received a great response from every corner of the globe.

She recently won an award for the Best Actress category at the 59th Baeksang Awards, all thanks to this character.

The Glory wins big

The 59th Baeksang Art Awards took place at Incheon Paradise City in South Korea today. Several popular K-dramas were honoured with prestigious awards, and ‘The Glory’ won big at this event.

The Glory took away three top awards which include Best Drama Award, Best Actress (Song Hye Kyo) and Best Supporting Actress Award(Lim Ji-yoon). Lim Ji-yoon plays the supporting character of Park Yeon-jin, a woman from the privileged family and the main target of Hye Kyo's character Moon Dong-eun, whom she wants to destroy.

Fans of Song Hye Kyo overjoyed by her win

As soon as the news about her big win was declared, all the fans of Hye Kyo couldn’t contain their excitement and started congratulating the actress on social media. Within no time, she went trending on Twitter.

Have a look at what Twitterati posted:

Song Hye Kyo's career

Talking about the actress, Song Hye Kyo last appeared in the second season of the Korean TV series, The Glory. She later starred in the documentary ‘Grandma is back’ as a narrator.

She will next appear in the K-drama ‘Price of Confession’ alongside another Korean actress, Han So-Hee.