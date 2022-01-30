Not Your Mainstream Watch: Best Park Shin-hye Korean dramas you can't afford to miss!

Pinocchio

While this isn't exactly a popular Shin-hye drama, it deserves a place among other of her popular dramas like Heirs, Memories of Alhambra, Sisyphus: The Myth, among others. The drama revolves around Shin-hye and Lee Jong-suk as they try to navigate the world of broadcasting media.

Shin-hye's character in the drama, Choi In-ha, suffers from a syndrome called Pinocchio, which causes hiccups whenever she lies, and working in media isn't an easy task especially for someone with this condition where, at times, to keep your story a secret or protect your sources, white lies become a necessity. The drama, which recently completed seven years of release, isn't quite that popular compared to both the actor's other dramas. But, it's the story, which grows on you as the narrative progresses, and the chemistry between the lead pair that keeps you hooked. And, Shin-hye and Jong-suk's pouts will make you go aww!

The Doctors

Starring Kim Rae-won and Shin-hye, this medical drama begins with the latter, an unruly high school girl, turning a new leaf in her life after meeting the former, who happens to be her professor. Things take a turn and the two, who had grown close to each other, part ways until they meet years later at a hospital where they both end up working together.

Sparks fly again as they navigate the crazy hospital life and jealous colleagues trying to keep them apart. But, the drama goes beyond romance to focus on the hospital's struggle to stay afloat, malpractices threatening to bring the place down and the two stuck in family dilemma's of their own.

Heirs/Inheritors

How can one not mention this drama, which gave the Korean world some of the superstars of today— Lee Min-ho, Shin-hye, Kim Woo-bin, Kim Ji-won, Park Hyung-shik... it would be a casting coup if they all end up working together again. The drama revolves around a group of millionaire high school students (barring Shin-hye, who comes from a middle class and has gotten into the school owing to a scholarship she bagged).

Full of teenage angst, friendship, betrayal, love and loss, the drama will keep you hooked for the fab acting of the main cast — not to mention, an immense Second Lead Syndrome over Woo-bin! The drama garnered immense popularity not just in Korea but also overseas, making Shin-hye one of the early Hallyu stars.

