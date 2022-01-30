Weekend Binge List: From Angry Birds: Summer Madness to Barun Rai and The House on the Cliff and more, THESE are the hottest OTT offerings

From comedy to animation and a cool docu-series to a historic football drama, get ready to be entertained. Grab your popcorn and a comfy spot as you are bound to get hooked. Presenting the current best offerings in the digital space.

Title: Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery

Platform: Netflix

Language: Italian

Imagine being framed for something you didn't do, and the more you try to prove you are innocent, the more fingers point onto you. That is the gist of this humorous Italian thriller. Two ordinary TV technicians get caught in a web of funny situations, confusion and suspense as they are framed for a murder they had no hand in. This series is recommended for those who enjoy the unique combination of mystery and comedy.

Title: All of us are Dead

Platform: Netflix

Language: Korean

Advertisement

If you are thinking, 'Oh no! Not another Korean zombie show!' then think again. This clever series is a highly entertaining K-drama. The story revolves around students who must chalk out a way to get out of their high school as it is now a hotbed for a zombie virus outbreak. Packed with a unique twist and watertight storyline, this one is highly recommended.

Title: Angry Birds: Summer Madness

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

Advertisement

The much-loved angry birds Red, Bomb, Stella and Chuck, are back in this light-hearted animated entertainer. This spin-off series is set in a summer camp where the birds have to deal with all sorts of hurdles and emerge triumphant against all odds. Children are surely going to lap up this one all the way through.

Title: Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

They say a curious mind with lots of questions is a brilliant one, and this is exactly what this fun docu-series shows. Jonathan Van Ness seeks to get answers to questions burning within, and the topics range from food to fashion to figure skating and more! So put on your seat belts and join this quest to quench the thirst for knowledge and uncover some amazing facts.

Title: Promised Land

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Advertisement

This series revolves around the lives of the Sandoval family and the power play that goes on to safeguard and successfully run their vineyard business. Stunning locales, exceptional acting and an impressive storyline make this an entertaining watch. Don't miss this if you are in the mood to uncover secrets or get shocked by how some people can do anything to stay on top.

Title: Mukti

Platform: ZEE5

Language: Bengali

Set in India's pre-independence era, this series is an astounding tale of how a bunch of passionate political prisoners dare to stand up to the British Raj and play a football match against them. Electrifying performances and ample adrenaline rushed moments make this a wholesome entertainer. In this battle of sports and wits... Who will win? Who will lose? This epic tale shouldn't be missed!

Title: Barun Rai and The House on the Cliff

Platform: EROS Now

Language: Hindi

The combination of mystery and paranormal, if done right, promises a spooky delight. This series showcases how a paranormal investigator uses his special clairvoyant visions to solve a crime. A haunted house, a newlywed couple, and a shocking secret... A sincere performance by Priyanshu Chatterjee as the gifted mystery solver Barun Rai is one of the biggest reasons why we recommend this series.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 06:59 AM IST