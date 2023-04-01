Confirmed! The Glory fame Leo Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon are dating

Actors Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon have been confirmed to be dating, following recent rumours of their relationship. The two starred together in the K-drama ‘The Glory’, which also featured Song Hye Kyo.

Lim Ji Yeon’s agency, Artist Company, confirmed the relationship in response to Dispatch's report, stating that the two had gone from being close colleagues to cautiously getting to know each other better with positive feelings.

Leo Do Hyun's agency confirms the news

Yuehua Entertainment, Lee Do Hyun's agency, also confirmed the dating rumours, revealing that the two have been getting to know each other after spending some time as close colleagues.

Interestingly, reports have surfaced that Lee Do Hyun personally escorted Lim Ji Yeon home after a dinner party attended by the cast and crew members of ‘The Glory’ back in January.

The party was also attended by Song Hye Kyo, Park Sung Hoon, Yeom Hye Ran, Jung Sung Il, Kim Hieora, Cha Joo Young, and Kim Gun Woo, as well as the series writer Kim Eun Sook.

Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon Professional Front

Lee Do Hyun, debuted in acting with ‘Prison Playbook’ in the year 2017. Following the success of this project, he went on to feature in several popular K-dramas like ‘Still 17’, ‘Sweet Home’, ‘Hotel del Luna’, ‘18 Again’, and ‘Youth of May’, among others.

Lim Ji Yeon, on the other hand, made her film debut in 2014 and rose to fame with her first film ‘Obsessed’. The K-pop star has also worked on other well-known projects like ‘The Treacherous’, ‘Dear Lim’, ‘High Society’, ‘The Mansion’, and ‘Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area’.

Fans of the actors have expressed their excitement and support for their relationship, wishing them all the best in their budding romance.