K-drama stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin heading for a divorce? Here's what we know

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin got married last year in March 2022, and their wedding was highly cherished by fans and friends from the industry. However, a YouTube channel recently claimed that the duo will soon get divorced as Hyun Bin lost the entire savings of Son Ye-jin in gambling.

Now, Hyun Bin’s agency, VAST Entertainment, has squashed the rumor of their divorce, which caused a stir on the internet. These reports have been labeled 'false' and 'baseless'.

Read Also Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin welcome baby boy

Full stop to the divorce rumours

VAST Entertainment issued a statement that said, "The clip is ridiculous, and that’s not at all true. It’s not like we had no idea about the rumor. We were consistently monitoring the news. As this is a fake, we were having an internal discussion on how to handle it. It was our preparation to reply that it isn't true."

They also ensured strict actions against the person spreading these rumours. "We are going to act against the site by reporting the video and requesting its removal from the platform. We will also monitor their future actions if required."

Read Also Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin to welcome baby boy in December

About Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s Marriage

We all know that the couple is blessed with a baby boy, and Hyun Bin was seen talking about their kid and Son Ye-jin in his recent media appearance. He stated, "Everything has changed with the recent changes in our lives. I am able to see and hear things that I couldn’t before. I thought about it a lot and became more careful, so I’m in a happy space right now. When I arrive home after working the whole day, I feel like something has finally been completed in my life. I can’t express these feelings in words."

The couple, who are popular for their show ‘Crash Landing on You', were in a relationship for several years before finally getting married on Match 22.