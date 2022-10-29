e-Paper Get App
Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin to welcome baby boy in December

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin | Instagram
'Crash Landing On You' stars Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are expecting a baby boy.

As per the actress' management agency MSteam Entertainment, the couple will welcome their child in December this year, Korea Times reported.

The couple announced their pregnancy in June.

Along with the picture of a meadow, she dropped a long note, stating, "How are you all doing? I'm doing well. Today, I would like to share with you some cautious and happy news. A new life has come to us. I'm still stunned, but I'm living day by day feeling the changes in my body amidst worries and excitement."

"I'm so grateful, but I'm so careful that I haven't been able to tell the people around me yet, the actor added. To the fans and those around us who will be waiting for this news as much as us, we deliver the news before it's too late. We will protect the precious life that has come to us. I hope you all stay healthy by taking good care of the things you need to protect in your life," 'Thirty-Nine' star added.

The popular K-drama couple tied the knot this year in March.

The couple confirmed their relationship in January 2021 and announced their marriage in February, this year.The actors first worked together in the 2018 movie 'The Negotiation' followed by the 2019 romance drama 'Crash Landing on You', which gained huge popularity in Korea and in several countries.

