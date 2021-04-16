Sonali Kulkarni talks about Crime Patrol Satark’s new series Justice Reloaded, her journey, and more...

Actor Sonali Kulkarni, who has many Hindi and Marathi noteworthy films to her credit, is now all set to host a unique series of Crime Patrol Satark. Titled Justice Reloaded, this new edition of the show will present a comprehensive and dramatised account of heinous crimes that remain unsolved due to various challenges, and are given a fresh perspective for a final closure. Sonali Kulkarni, who turns host for this unique crime show, feels that she has been bestowed a wonderful opportunity and needs to make the team proud. In an interview with the Cinema Journal, she talks about the show, and more. Excerpts from the interview:

We have seen you playing emotional roles. And now you are hosting Crime Patrol. What’s your take on the same?

Well, we can’t underestimate that ‘simplicity is the teacher of Hindi Cinema’. [laughs] But I am very happy that I got the opportunity to do Crime Patrol with Sony. I have been a part of social activities for 25 years now. I am a writer, theatre and TV actor. I have made India proud by doing regional, International and a variety of Hindi films. I take it as a compliment that someone is offering me such a role that has so much responsibility. The kind of roles that I have been offered have been varied. The genres have been contrasting and absolutely different, there have been comedy films, serious films, suspense drama etc. Now that I have been approached by Crime Patrol, I take it as a compliment, and I look at it as a golden opportunity and I will do it sincerely to my best.