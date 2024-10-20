Sonakshi Sinha Wears ₹13.6 Lakh Mangalsutra As She Celebrates First Karwa Chauth With Husband Zaheer Iqbal (PHOTOS)

Sonakshi Sinha | Instagram

Actress Sonakshi Sinha married actor Zaheer Iqbal in June this year, and she is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth on Sunday. On the occasion, she took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself wearing a red saree and a sleek mangalsutra worth a bomb!

Sonakshi flaunted a rose gold mangalsutra with diamond-encrusted inlays and beads. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Praying for your lambi umar, today and every day. Happy Karwa Chauth Mr Husband Zaheer Iqbal. Let this eternal symbol of love- my BVLGARI Mangalsutra Sautoir Necklace, be an enduring reminder of our commitment.”

The Double XL actress opted for minimal makeup with black eyeliner, contoured cheeks and a nude shade of lipstick to go with her red saree. She also put on a red bindi and sindoor on her forehead for Karwa Chauth.

All About Sonakshi's BVLGARI Mangalsutra

Sonakshi flaunted her BVLGARI Mangalsutra Sautoir Necklace worth Rs 13,60,000 for Karwa Chauth. As per the Bvlgari website, the mangalsutra is 18 kt rose gold with onyx inserts and beads and pavé diamonds.

On the work front, Sonakshi made her acting debut with Dabangg opposite superstar Salman Khan in 2010. She was last seen in the horror-comedy film Kakuda. The film starred Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles. It was directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under RSVP Movies.

She will be next seen in Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness.

On the personal front, after dating for almost 7 years, she got married to Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, at her Mumbai residence. It was followed by a grand reception in Bandra, Mumbai.

The couple first met at a party hosted by Salman Khan. Interestingly, both Sonakshi and Zaheer started their careers with Salman.