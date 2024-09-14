Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal On Baby Plans: 'We Both Love Kids, So...'

After dating for seven years, Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot earlier this year to her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024, in a civil marriage at the actress' Bandra apartment in an intimate ceremony. Now, months after their wedding, the newlyweds opened up about their plans for a baby.

In an interview with Zoom, Zaheer said, "Right now we are just enjoying being married. Let us enjoy being just us. We both love kids so we know when the kid is born, it’d be all about that kid but right now it's just enjoying time with each other."

Sonakshi and Zaheer starred in the film Double XL, which was released in 2022. The film also featured Huma Qureshi, and Mahat Raghavendra.

After marrying each other, Sonakshi and Zaheer shared official photos from their wedding on Instagram with a heartfelt caption, that read, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi ♾️ Zaheer. 23.06.2024."

The couple also hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai, which was attended by a host of Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Rekha, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Kajol, Richa Chadha, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Raveena Tandon, among others.