Sonakshi Sinha REACTS To Shatrughan Sinha Being Unhappy With Her Inter-Faith Marriage

Actress Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend-actor Zaheer Iqbal, on June 23, 2024, at the actress' Mumbai apartment, after dating for seven years.

Several reports stated that Sonakshi's father, Shatrughan Sinha, was unhappy about her inter-faith marriage to Zaheer. Reacting to this, the actress told The Times of India that in the seven years of their relationship, the topic of their differing faiths never came up, as they respect both religions.

"The only noise is from the outside, and we have learnt how to shut it out because it doesn’t matter. We are two people who love each other, and no one else has a say in it. Also, we are actors. We belong to every person. We belong to the audience who come from different faiths," added Sinha.

Further, denying the reports of Shatrughan being unhappy, Sonakshi said that her father appears strong from the outside, but he is a 'softie.'

"He was standing right next to me, and I knew that he was feeling very emotional, so I held on to him and told him, don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere (her eyes swell up as she says this)," the Dabangg actress added.

Sonakshi said that her mother, Poonam Sinha, got teary-eyed at her wedding after she realised that her daughter would be moving out of the house. "Now, we visit them very often, in fact, I speak to my mom a lot more now; at least twice a day," she concluded.

Sonakshi and Zaheer registered their marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act.

