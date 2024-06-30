 Shatrughan Sinha Hospitalised, Undergoes Surgery Days After Daughter Sonakshi's Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal
Shatrughan had a hectic schedule recently due to the polling campaign and his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding

IANSUpdated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 01:09 PM IST
Shatrughan Sinha |

Veteran Bollywood actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, who has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, underwent minor surgery.

A source told IANS that the senior actor had a hectic schedule recently due to the polling campaign and his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding. Earlier, when Sonakshi visited the hospital with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, it raised speculations about her pregnancy.

However, the source confirmed that the actress went to the hospital to see her father. While there's no clarity on how soon Shatrughan will be discharged from the hospital, it is said that the actor is currently stable and under observation.

This comes as a bit of a downer for the Sinha family after the double celebrations of Shatrughan's Lok Sabha win and Sonakshi's wedding. Shatrughan recently won from West Bengal's Asansol constituency in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections and expressed his gratitude to the people of Asansol.

The actor won by a margin of 59,564 votes against BJP candidate Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia. Meanwhile, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai after seven years of dating. The couple first met at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Interestingly, both Sonakshi and Zaheer started their careers with Salman. Sonakshi made her debut opposite Salman in the box-office phenomenon 'Dabangg', while Zaheer made his debut with Salman Khan's home production 'Notebook'.

