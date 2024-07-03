'Matter Closed': Luv Sinha DELETES Post About Zaheer Iqbal's Father After Missing Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been all over the news ever since they got married, and one of the reasons is the absence of the actress' brother Luv Sinha at the wedding. Amid reports of rift between the siblings, Luv had shared a post about Zaheer's father and his links with a politician, but looks like he has now deleted the post.

The post shared by Luv claimed that Zaheer's father had close ties with a politician who was under Enforcement Directorate's radar, and that was the reason why the actor was against his sister's wedding into the family.

However, he deleted the post later, and has now tweeted that he would not be commenting about Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding anymore.

"The quote that is being incorrectly attributed to me is not my statement, and was written in an article by a senior journalist. The matter is now closed, and I will not be commenting on it any further," he wrote on X.

It all began when a few days ago, Luv had shared a quote from an article around his absence, which read, "Apparently, one reason for anxiety was a rumour about the groom’s antecedents. With carefully curated news stories about his family business, nobody tread grey areas like the groom’s father’s proximity to a politician whose ED enquiries had vanished in the “washing machine”. Nor was there a whiff of the groom’s father’s stint in Dubai, which was rumoured to have ended rather abruptly."

Sharing the quote, Luv had addded, "The reasons are very clear as to why I didn’t attend, and would not associate with some people no matter what. I’m glad a member of the media did their research instead of relying on creative stories being put out by a PR team."

On the other hand, Luv's brother Kussh Sinha had shared that he had attended Sonakshi's wedding. Parents Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha too were seen right next to the actress when she got married to Zaheer in a civil ceremony.

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married under the Special Marriage Act on June 23. They also threw a grand reception bash after the wedding which was attended by their closest friends and family members.