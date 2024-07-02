PHOTOS: Zaheer Iqbal Holds Wifey Sonakshi Sinha Close As They Enjoy Pool Time On Romantic Honeymoon

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23 at the actress' Bandra home in Mumbai, which their close friends and family attended. Days after their wedding, the newlyweds seem to be on their romantic honeymoon.

On Tuesday, July 2, Sonakshi shared photos on her Instagram story featuring her and her husband Zaheer enjoying a poolside moment at an undisclosed location.

In the first photo, Zaheer is seen holding Sonakshi close, as they enjoy their time in the pool.

Check out the photos:

Photo Via Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram

In the second photo, Zaheer posed for the camera while Sonakshi looked away. The actress captioned it "Beautiful sunsets," adding a red heart emoji.

A few days ago, Sonakshi shared a video from her civil ceremony. The video featured the bride and groom along with their family and friends, including Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydaro, Siddharth, and Huma Qureshi, among others.

The actress can also be seen getting emotional and saying, “I can’t help it.” Sharing the video, SinhaSinha wrote, "Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, warm hugs, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar… and it was PERFECT… it was US."

After their civil wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception at Bastian in Mumbai. The event was attended by several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Rekha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Saira Banu, among others.