Sonakshi Sinha Shines In ₹ 2.38 Lakh Exquisite Anarkali For Ganesh Chaturthi

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 09, 2024
The newly married Sonakshi Sinha has embraced the festive season with breathtaking ensemble for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration
All images from Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram
The actress donned a stunning silk Anarkali set from the shelves of designer label Ridhi Mehra
The navy attire was adorned with intricate, heavy embroidery styled with a net embroidered matching dupatta
According to the brand's website, the Anarkali retails for a whopping Rs 2.38 lakh
Sonakshi accessorised her ethnic attire with statement jhumkas, her engagement ring and a traditional potli
For the makeup, the actress opted for a glam look with blushy cheeks, heavy winged linear and matte pink lips, along with a wavy hairdo
If you are looking for Ganeshotsav fashion inspiration, then take note of Sonakshi's ethnic wardrobe
Thanks For Reading!