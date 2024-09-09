Sonakshi Sinha Shines In ₹ 2.38 Lakh Exquisite Anarkali For Ganesh Chaturthi

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 09, 2024

The newly married Sonakshi Sinha has embraced the festive season with breathtaking ensemble for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

All images from Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram

The actress donned a stunning silk Anarkali set from the shelves of designer label Ridhi Mehra

The navy attire was adorned with intricate, heavy embroidery styled with a net embroidered matching dupatta

According to the brand's website, the Anarkali retails for a whopping Rs 2.38 lakh

Sonakshi accessorised her ethnic attire with statement jhumkas, her engagement ring and a traditional potli

For the makeup, the actress opted for a glam look with blushy cheeks, heavy winged linear and matte pink lips, along with a wavy hairdo

If you are looking for Ganeshotsav fashion inspiration, then take note of Sonakshi's ethnic wardrobe

