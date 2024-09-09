Rihanna Casually Flaunts Sabyasachi's Multi-Layered Necklace In A Chic Corset Look

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 09, 2024
International pop star Rihanna once again dazzled in bejewelled Sabyasachi neckpiece, this time in a casual outing on the streets
All images from Sabyasachi's Instagram
Ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee shared a series of stunning pictures featuring Rihanna in a chic bustier corset look paired with denim bottoms and, of course, the multi-layered enchanting jewels from the label
The statement jewellery is a multi-layered Constantinople Necklace from the Sabyasachi High Jewellery collection
In another look, the Barbadian singer styled the necklace with a full-sleeve brown maxi dress
The ensemble boasted of a one-off shoulder design, a high slit, and draped details around the waist
The gold and diamond accessory perfectly accentuated the singer's chic look, paired with statement diamond studs, a handbag and dramatic sunglasses
Well, this is not the first Rihanna is wearing the Sabyasachi's jewels
Before this, the star adorned a three-drop rubellite, tourmaline and brilliant cut diamond neckpiece for a Fenty event
Thanks For Reading!