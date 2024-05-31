Backstreet Boys To Rihanna: Here's How Much Global Stars Charged To Perform At Ambani Wedding

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 31, 2024
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12 this year, and ahead of it, the Ambani family is hosting a four-day lavish party for the couple on a French cruise.
Here is the list of global icons who have graced Ambani's wedding with memorable performances, along with how much they charged.
As per DNA reports, the Colombian singer Shakira is all set to deliver an electrifying performance at the Ambani pre-wedding bash. She will be paid a whopping Rs 15 crore for her performance on the cruise.
Instagram | Shakira
Besides Shakira, Katy Perry is also going to enthral the guests with her music. The American singer is reportedly charging around Rs. 45 crore. Shakira and Katy Perry are yet to perform at the event.
Instagram | Katy Perry
The American band Backstreet Boys graced the event with their power-packed performance on Day 1 of the pre-wedding bash in France. The group charged between Rs 5 to Rs 7 crore for the night.
Instagram | Backstreet Boys
Global pop sensation Rihana performed at Anant and Radhika's first pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, India. The singer reportedly charged Rs 74 crore for the performance.
Instagram | Orry
The pop singer Beyonce charged Rs 33 crore for her performance at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding in 2019.
Instagram | Beyonce
The Chainsmokers, who had performed at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding bash in Switzerland, charged Rs 8 crore.
Instagram | The Chainsmokers
The American superstar John Legend took home Rs 12 crore for his performance at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding in 2019.
Instagram | John Legend
Coldplay member Chris Martin also performed at Akash and Shloka's wedding. The singer charged Rs 8 crore for his performance.
Instagram | Coldplay
Popular boy band Marron 5 charged Rs 8 crore for their performance at Akash Ambani's wedding.
Thanks For Reading!