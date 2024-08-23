Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya To Marry In Palace-Like Hotel In Rajasthan: Report

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who got engaged in an intimate ceremony on August 8, are planning to tie the knot in a traditional ceremony in Rajasthan. Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They divorced after four years of marriage and had announced separation in October 2021.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's engagement photos and videos created quite a buzz on social media and now fans are eagerly awaiting their marriage.

According to a report in 123 Telugu, the Akkineni family has finally selected a five-star hotel in Rajasthan for the couple's wedding. Reportedly, just like their engagement, their wedding will also be an intimate family affair, which will be attended by only a handful of guests. Both Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita do not wish for unnecessary media attention on their special day.

Reportedly, the couple wishes to make it a fantasy wedding in a palace-like hotel in Rajasthan.

Sobhita & Naga Chaitanya's engagement

Naga Chaitanya's father and veteran actor Nagarjuna had revealed in an interview that Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony because August 8 was an auspicious day.

"It went very very well. Only the immediate family was there... Sobhita's parents and sister. Chay's mother was there, of course. My wife, Amala, was there. That's it. We chose this day because it is very auspicious. Both families consulted the Nakshatras, and when we were told August 8 was a very auspicious day, we decided to go ahead with it."

While Sobhita is 32 years old, Naga Chaitanya is 37. They have been dating each other since the last couple of years.

When the actors made headlines for their relationship

The couple was often spotted vacationing together, adding fuel to the relationship rumours. In June 2024, a new photo of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita had surfaced online that showed the lovebirds holidaying in Europe. Reportedly, they were in Europe to celebrate the latter's 32nd birthday, which was on May 31.

In 2023, during their London trip, a photo of Naga Chaitanya posing with chef Surender Mohan at a restaurant went viral, but the highlight of the photo was Sobhita, who was sitting at a table in the background, almost covering her face with her hands.