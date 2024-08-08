What Is The Age Difference Between Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya?

Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya, who are rumoured to be in a relationship, are all set to get engaged on Thursday (August 8) in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. According to reports, they are also planning to get married soon.

On Wednesday, a report in Great Andhra stated that Chaitanya's father, veteran actor Nagarjuna, will make the announcement about their engagement and share their photos on social media after the ceremony.

What is the age gap between Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya?

Sobhita was born on May 31, 1992, in Andhra Pradesh into a Telugu family. Presently, she is 32 years old.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, was born on November 23, 1986, in Hyderabad to actor Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati. He is 37 years old. Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya have an age difference of five years.

Naga Chaitanya made his acting debut in 2009 with the film Josh, directed by Vasu Varma, in which he played a college student. Sobhita's first film was Raman Raghav 2.0 with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal. It released in 2016.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's engagement

Reportedly, the actors will get engaged at Nagarjuna's residence in Hyderabad. They have been dating each other since the last couple of years.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya have not reacted to the reports of their engagement yet. In fact, they have not even acknowledged their relationship publicly.

But, the couple is often spotted vacationing together, adding fuel to the relationship rumours. In June 2024, a new photo of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita surfaced online that showed the lovebirds holidaying in Europe. Reportedly, they were in Europe to celebrate the latter's 32nd birthday, which was on May 31.

In 2023, during their London trip, a photo of Naga Chaitanya posing with chef Surender Mohan at a restaurant went viral, but the highlight of the photo was Sobhita, who was sitting at a table in the background, almost covering her face with her hands.

Naga Chaitanya was married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They divorced in 2021 after four years of marriage. They had announced their separation with a joint statement, without revealing the reason behind the split.