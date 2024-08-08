Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala To Get Engaged Today At Former's Hyderabad Residence: Report

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will reportedly get engaged on Thursday (August 8) in an intimate ceremony at the former's residence in Hyderabad. If reports are to be believed, they were dating each other since the last couple of years and the actors have finally decided to take their relationship to the next level.

According to a report in Great Andhra, Chaitanya's father, veteran actor Nagarjuna, will make the announcement about their engagement and share their photos after the ceremony.

Sobhita and Naga have not reacted to the reports of their engagement yet. In fact, they have not even acknowledged their relationship publicly. However, viral pictures and videos of their vacation have a different story to tell.

The couple is often spotted vacationing together, adding fuel to the relationship rumours. In June 2024, a new photo of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita surfaced online that showed the lovebirds holidaying in Europe. Reportedly, they were in Europe to celebrate the latter's 32nd birthday, which was on May 31.

In 2023, during their London trip, a photo of Naga Chaitanya posing with chef Surender Mohan at a restaurant went viral, but the highlight of the photo was Sobhita, who was sitting at a table in the background, almost covering her face with her hands.

Naga Chaitanya was married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They divorced in 2021 after four years of marriage. They had announced their separation with a joint statement, without revealing the reason behind the split.

"To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," read the note.