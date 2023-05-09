Sobhita Dhulipala finally REACTS to dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya: ‘I am doing nothing wrong’

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, known for her vivacious personality and stunning Instagram posts, has been in the news lately for her alleged relationship with actor Naga Chaitanya.

The couple's pictures from their London vacation and lunch dates have gone viral on the internet, and some have even named her a home breaker, blaming her for Naga's separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Here's what the PS-2 actress said

According to Filmibeat, while promoting her latest movie, Ponniyin Selvan 2 recently, Sobhita was asked to comment on her dating rumours with Chaitanya.

In response, she came up with a dignified reply where she stated, "I really did not feel any need to clarify things to people gossiping about me without any knowledge. I ain't doing anything wrong, and it's not my business."

Naga Chaitanya also spoke about their dating rumours

Before Sobhita, Naga Chaitanya too expressed his disappointment with people dragging a third person into their matters.

He clarified that he and Samantha have been officially divorced for a year now and started living separately two years ago. Naga Chaitanya urged everyone to move on from their personal lives and focus on their individual happiness.

Despite the rumours, Sobhita continues to work on exceptional projects, such as Ponniyin Selvan 2, which recently crossed the 300 crore mark at the box office. The actress was shot to fame from her celebrated web series, 'Made in Heaven', which has also received season 2 due to immense popularity.

Besides PS-2, Sobhita is currently seen in web series 'The Night Manager', starring alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.

