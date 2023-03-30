Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's love story: Here's when the actors started dating

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala | Photo File

South star Naga Chaitanya was often spotted with ‘Made in Heaven’ web series actress Sobhita Dhulipala which made fans speculate that the couple is dating each other.

While the fans of Chaitanya were curious to know about his personal life after his separation from actress Samanta Rukh Prabhu, the latest news will surprise all his fans to the core. It all started after a photo of Naga Chaitanya with Chef Surender Mohan at a famous London restaurant went viral on social media.

The picture in question showed Sobhita Dhulipala, who was also present there in the background. This further led to a social media frenzy and memes about the two being a couple. However, it seems like the rumours may have some truth to them.

Chaitanya and Sobhita are reportedly dating since...

As per the report from ETimes, sources close to the couple have revealed to Hyderabad Times that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been dating for at least six months.

The viral picture was taken during a secret vacation they went on in November last year. The couple reportedly bonded over their shared love for fast cars and Formula 1.

While the two are comfortable in each other's company, they are not ready to make anything official yet. For now, they are simply enjoying getting to know each other better.

Their dating rumours began in June 2022

Speculation about their romance began in June last year when reports of the duo being spotted together in Hyderabad first surfaced. Naga Chaitanya refused to confirm or deny anything when asked about it during the promotion of Laal Singh Chaddha.

It remains to be seen whether the couple will eventually make their relationship public, but for now, fans will have to settle for sneaky glimpses of the two together.