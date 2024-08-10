Inside Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya's Engagement: Couple Poses With Family In UNSEEN Pics

By: Sachin T | August 10, 2024
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family members on August 8 in Hyderabad
Several unseen photos of the couple posing with their family members have been shared by Sobhita's sister Samanta on Instagram
In the photos, Sobhita is all smiles as she posed with her in-laws
One of the candid pictures features Sobhita adorably looking at Chaitanya
Another photo shows Naga Chaitanya posing with Sobhita, her parents, Samanta and her husband
Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna recently revealed that the couple got engaged in a 'hurried' ceremony because August 8 was an auspicious day
The actors also shared their engagement pictures on Instagram. In one of them, they can be seen sitting next to each other on a swing, and being lost in each others' eyes
For the occasion, Sobhita opted for a peach Manish Malhotra saree. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya wore an ivory traditional outfit
The couple started dating each other in 2022, months after Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation
