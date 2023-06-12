Snowdrop Fame Park Soo Ryun Passes Away At 29

Park Soo Ryun | Instagram

South Korean actress Park Soo Ryun tragically lost her life after a fall down the stairs while returning home from work on June 11.

The news broke on June 12 when a Korean media outlet reported the incident, revealing that Park Soo Ryun was found unresponsive and later declared brain dead. Despite efforts to save her, she passed away in the hospital.

PARK SOO RYUN'S FAMILY DECIDES TO DO THIS TO KEEP HER MEMORIES ALIVE

Park Soo Ryun, known for her kind-hearted nature, has left behind a lasting legacy through her selfless act of organ donation. Her grieving family made the decision to donate her organs to the hospital, allowing others to have a second chance at life.

By doing so, they hoped to keep her memory alive and find solace in knowing that her heart could bring life and hope to someone in need.

HERE'S WHAT HER FAMILY SAID

As news of Park Soo Ryun's passing spread, condolences poured in from fans, colleagues, and the entertainment industry as a whole. Her family, speaking to South Korean media, shared their heartbreaking decision to donate her organs.

They acknowledged that while her brain may have ceased functioning, her heart still beat with the potential to offer life to another person. Their only wish was to save someone deserving of a long and fulfilling life, finding solace in the belief that Park Soo Ryun's spirit would live on in the lives of others.

The funeral proceedings for Park Soo Ryun will be held at the Suwon Hospital, Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Centre. The mortuary has been prepared in the funeral hall, and the ceremony will commence on June 12 at 4 PM KST, concluding on the morning of June 13.

ABOUT PARK SOO RYUN

Born in 1994, Park Soo Ryun made her mark in the world of musical theatre. She made her debut in the musical "Il Tenore" and went on to actively participate in productions such as "The Days We Loved" and "Siddhartha." Her talent and passion for her craft were evident in her performances, captivating audiences with her skills on stage.

Park Soo Ryun was also recognized for her contribution to the JTBC historical drama "Snowdrop."

Though she had a small role in the series, she had the opportunity to work alongside renowned actors such as BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae In.

She expressed her admiration for Jung Hae In in a heartfelt Instagram post, describing him as a senior actor who supported and encouraged the entire cast.

Despite her character's appearance coming to an end, she eagerly anticipated the drama's release and cherished the experience of being part of her first television series.