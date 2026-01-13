 The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas Starrer Crashes On Monday, Collects ₹6.6 Crore
Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab has surely failed to make a mark at the box office. After an average start, the film showed a drop over the weekend, and on Monday, it showed a huge drop. In four days, the film has collected Rs. 114.6 crore.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 12:53 PM IST
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection | YouTube

Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab has shocked one and all with its box office collection. The film, which was touted to be a blockbuster, has received a disappointing response at the box office. It took an average start by collecting Rs. 62.90 crore (all languages), including paid previews on Thursday. Later, on Saturday and Sunday, it showed drop, and during its first weekend, it collected Rs. 108 crore (all languages).

According to Sacnilk, the film on Monday collected Rs. 6.60 crore (all languages), taking the four-day total to Rs. 114.60 crore. On its day four, the film clearly crashed at the box office.

The Raja Saab Hindi Box Office Collection

Along with Telugu, it was expected that The Raja Saab will do well at the box office in Hindi. But, that ddn't happen. In four days, the Hindi dubbed version has collected Rs. 17.5 crore.

The Raja Saab Budget

The collection of Rs. 114.60 in four days would have been excellent for a mid-budget or even a high budget (around 150-200 crore). However, according to reports The Raja Saab is made on a budget of Rs. 400-450 crore, so the collection is surely not up to the mark. Looking at the current scenario, it looks like the film's lifetime collection might not be around Rs. 200 crore.

The Raja Saab Review

The Maruthi directorial has received mostly negative reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "The Raja Saab had the potential to be a fantastic cinematic experience, but the weak screenplay and narration make this film a below-average watch. The makers promoted it as a horror-comedy, and while there are a couple of jump scares, there's not even one scene that will make you laugh out loud."

The makers, at the end of the film, announced a part 2 titled RajaSaab 2: Circus 1935. With part 1 getting such a disastrous response at the box office, we wonder if part 2 will be made.

