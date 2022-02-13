Not Your Mainstream Watch: K-pop girl band Blackpink’s Jisoo and D.P. actor Jung Hae-in make Snowdrop a must watch

One of the most controversial Korean dramas is finally in India. The drama, which aired in December 2021 in Korea, ran into troubled waters from the first episode over the depiction of Korea's political happenings in the '80s. The drama is set during 1987, which was an important year in Korea political history due to the June 1987 Democracy — this movement called for a ban on dictatorship and a move towards a more democratic country. While for the international audience this might not be a big deal, for the citizens of Korea it is, and that's why the call for a ban on the show reverberated through South Korea when it was aired. But, after much assurance from the makers, the show managed to sail through troubled waters and gave us one of the most endearing onscreen pairs in the form of Jisoo and Jung Hae-in. The show marks K-pop girl band Jisoo's acting debut, and Jun Hae-in needs no introduction for K-drama fans (I had a massive second lead syndrome over him in the drama While You Were Sleeping!).

At heart, Snowdrop is a love story revolving around a university student Eun Yeong-ro (Jisoo) and North Korean agent Im Soo-ho. One day, Yeong-ro finds Soo-ho (she doesn't know his true identity then, she thinks he is a protester) covered in blood and helps him hide from people looking for him. But, little does she know that this act of hers is going to cause a ripple effect, getting her friends in danger and would lead to heartbreak. This is the first drama that plays on the North versus South Korea fight. You have Crash Landing on You (starring Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin) and Doctor Stranger (starring Lee Jong-Suk) — both the shows have a massive following, with the former actually playing Cupid between its lead pair who recently got engaged. The drama gets you hooked from the word go. The setting, the cinematography, the music, add to the viewing experience. Jisoo's innocence is the perfect match to Hae-in's action-hero avatar—and oh boy, their chemistry... it makes one swoon and drool would be an understatement. We need more collab between the two for sure, as once is not enough!

There's never a dull moment in Snowdrop as every episode is full of twists and turns. Just when you think that the lead pair would finally manage to resolve their conflicts, people around them are hell-bent on keeping them apart. And, the supporting cast drives you crazy with their varied shades of being all nice at one moment and going nuclear in the other. The surprise package in the show was Yoo In-na. Having watched her in many romantic comedies, to see her portray a character that is diametrically different from her previous outings was a surprise. But, she doesn't disappoint. Other characters that deserve special mention are Kang-moo (played by Jang Seung-jo) and Gye Boon-ok (played by Kim Hye-yoon from Extraordinary You). The former is shown as the leader of the team sent by the Agency for National Security Planning (ANSP), to capture Soo-ho. The latter is shown as a phone operator at the University's girls dormitory. You will love to hate both of them!

If you are a romantic, the show is not going to be an easy watch — be ready with tissues and for heartbreak! If you are anti-romantic, well then, this will make a great V-Day watch! The drama also marks Disney+Hotstar's foray into Korean dramas.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 07:00 AM IST