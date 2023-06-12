Video: 6 Million People Watch BTS' Jungkook Sleep For 21 Minutes |

K-Pop group BTS' youngest member Jungkook was struggling to sleep but decided to doze off in an unusual fashion. Clad in black attire, Jungkook went live on Weverse at 7 in the morning when he couldn't sleep, but after talking for a bit, her fell asleep on camera. During his brief interaction he said, “If I fall asleep like this, the company will go crazy.”

The livestream however went on for another 21 minutes and reportedly more than 6 million people watched Jungkook sleep.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier this year, ahead of the Oscars 2023, Jungkook was listening to the song 'Naatu Naatu', which later went on to win the best original score category.

Jungkook seemed to like the song and also lip-sync the words. His gesture on 'Naatu Naatu' impressed the desi ARMY who heaped praise on him on social media.

In 2022, Junkook made headlines for singing at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

He got fans glued to their screens as he performed the song Dreamers from the official soundtrack of FIFA with Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

In the same year, BTS announced that the group are going on 'hiatus' to focus on their individual careers.

The group consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.