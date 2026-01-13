 'Sir, Mat Karo Na': Influencer Faisal Shaikh AKA Mr. Faisu Pleads With Traffic Police On Mumbai Streets– Watch Video
A video of influencer Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu, pleading with traffic police in Mumbai has gone viral on social media. While the reason behind the conversation remains unclear, netizens speculate it was related to a traffic challan.

Faisal Shaikh | Instagram/@bandhunews

Mr. Faisu, also known as Faisal Shaikh, rose to fame as a household name through his viral TikTok videos. He later went on to appear in several popular reality shows, including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, MasterChef, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, among others. Now, a video of the influencer is going viral on social media, showing him pleading with traffic police on the streets of Mumbai.

The clip uploaded by Bandhu News shows Faisal pleading a traffic police on Mumbai streets. In the video, we could hear the traffic police saying to the influencer, "dena padega" while he urged, saying, "Sir, mat karo na, avi maine 2 din Pehle bhara hai, check kro na (sic)." As per the clip uploaded, Faisal was seen holding traffic police's hands while urging him.

However, what exactly happened was not explained in the video. A user speculated in the comment section, "Challan ki baat krra h woh." Another claimed that the Traffic Police had a challan meter in his hands and was allegedly asking Faisal to pay the fine.

Back in 2021, Mr. Faisu was detained by Mumbai police for rash driving. According to reports, the influencer allegedly crashed his car into the gate of a residential society around 11 pm after losing control of the vehicle. Following the incident, the Oshiwara police reportedly detained Faisal for further questioning. While there was no official confirmation at the time, a video from the scene surfaced online, showing the damaged car involved in the accident.

Mr. Faisu, a public figure, now has 33.5 Million followers on his Instagram. He is known for originally making videos with his group that was named Team 07. It included- Hasnain Khan, Adnaan Shaikh, Faiz Baloch, and Shadan Farooqui.

