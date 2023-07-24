 Singham Actor Jayant Savarkar Dies At 87, Last Rites To Be Held On July 25
Singham Actor Jayant Savarkar Dies At 87, Last Rites To Be Held On July 25

Jayant Savarkar was admitted to a hospital due to low blood pressure about 10-15 days ago in Thane

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 01:56 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actor Jayant Savarkar, known for his work in Marathi and Hindi cinema, died on Monday morning (July 24) at a hospital in Thane due to age-related issues, said his son Kaustubh Savarkar. He was 87.

"He was admitted to a hospital due to low blood pressure about 10-15 days ago in Thane. Suddenly, his health deteriorated last night. He was put on ventilator and he passed away around 11 am due to age-related issues," Kaustubh told PTI.

Savarkar's career in Marathi and Hindi films, theatre, and television spanned six decades, which includes movies such as "Hari Om Vithala", "Gadbad Gondhal", "66 Sadashiv" and "Bakaal", while "Yugpurush", "Vaastav", and "Singham".

Savarkar started his career in Marathi theatre as a backstage artist and got an opportunity to act in acclaimed playwright Vijay Tendulkar's stage production "Manus Navache Bet".

He is survived by wife, two daughters, and a son. The last rites will be held on Tuesday morning. 

