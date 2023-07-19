Gashmeer Mahajani Shuts Down Trolls As He Breaks Silence On Father Ravindra's Death: 'We Knew Him Better'

Popular actor Gashmeer Mahajani has finally reacted to trolls who criticised him over his father’s, noted Marathi actor, Ravindra Mahajani's demise. On Friday, Ravindra Mahajani was found dead at his rented apartment in Pune. His mortal remains were recovered after neighbours complained of 'foul smell' emanating from the flat.

Gashmeer, who shot to fame after his stint in the Hindi daily soap Imlie and the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, was criticised and trolled for 'not inquiring' about his father and 'ignoring' him in his last days.

Gashmeer REACTS to trolls and negativity

After receiving hate and abuses on social media, Gashmeer shared an Instagram story and mourned the death of his father. He also added that no one knows him better than they do and assured that he will open up about this when the time is right.

He wrote, "Let’s let a star be a star. Me and my fellow people will ensure that by being silent. If that brings hate or abuse to me or us, we are welcoming it more than anything. May lord bless, Shanti to the departed soul… Om Shanti."

Gashmeer added, "He was my father and my mother’s husband and we knew him better than any of you. Maybe I will open up in future when the time is right."

According to cops, Mahajani, aged 74, had been staying alone in the Pune flat until his unfortunate demise.

As per reports, Mahajani, who earlier resided in Mumbai, had been staying in a rented apartment at Xrbia society in Ambi of Talegaon Dabhade for the past eight months.

On July 14, neighbours of Mahajani noticed a foul smell emanating from the apartment and after getting no response from inside, they decided to call the cops. According to the police, Mahajani is suspected to have passed away two-three days before his body was recovered.

About Ravindra Mahajani

Mahajani was one of the most renowned and respected actors in the Marathi film industry. Due to his handsome looks and personality, he had earned the tag of "Vinod Khanna of Marathi industry".

He is known for his films like 'Duniya Kari Salam' (1979), 'Mumbai Cha Fauzdar' (1984), 'Zoonj' (1989), 'Kalat Nakalat' (1990) and 'Aaram Haram Ahe'. The latter was a major hit while 'Laxmi Chi Pavale' was a blockbuster.

In 2015, he made a comeback with the film 'Kay Rao Tumhi'.