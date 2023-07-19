Tigmanshu Dhulia Files Police Complaint After His Instagram Account Gets Hacked

Actor-director Tigmanshu Dhulia filed a police complaint after his official Instagram account was hacked. According to media reports, the hacker sent out several messages to Tigmanshu’s friends and followers asking for monetary help.

After receiving one such message, a person called Tigmanshu and that is when the Gangs of Wasseypur actor came to know that his Instagram account has been hacked. He then lodged a police complaint.

Tigmanshu is not quite active on the social media platform. He had shared his last post in December 2022. The actor-director has nearly 20.2 K followers.

He made his Instagram debut in April 2017 and so far, the actor has shared only 16 posts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tigmanshu was last seen in the film Holy Cow which released in 2022.

Over the years, he has directed films like Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Haasil, Shagird, Paan Singh Tomar, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns. He also worked as a casting director during the initial days of his career in Bollywood.

Read Also Revealed! THIS is what Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi thinks about director Tigmanshu Dhulia

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)