 Disco Dancer Director B Subhash's Daughter Shweta Dies At 48: 'Her Legs Got Paralysed And...'
B Subhash said that Shweta couldn't recover from her mother's loss

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 23, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood filmmaker B Subhash's 48-year-old daughter Shweta passed away on July 22. According to media reports, Shweta breathed her last in the wee hours of Saturday.

On July 19, Shweta fell in her room after taking a shower. A report in Zoom stated that her legs got paralysed immediately after the fall.

B Subhash then called their family doctor and rushed his daughter to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. "Immediately, her legs got paralysed after the fall. We called the family doctor and then rushed her to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, where we learned that a clot had developed in her spine at such a spot that the blood flow to all the organs of her body was getting hampered," the filmmaker said.

The director also told the news portal that Shweta underwent a surgery, however, after the operation, she developed abscesses in almost all her organs and her condition deteriorated.

B Subhash further said that Shweta couldn't recover from her mother's loss and kept telling him that she wants to go to her Mummy. In August 2022, B Subhash's wife Tilottimma passed away after a long battle with intestinal lung disease.

B Subhash is known for his film collaborations with veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, including Disco Dancer, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki and Dance Dance.

