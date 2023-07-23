Sherlyn Chopra On Her Battle With Kidney Failure: 'I Thought I Would Die, My Family Doesn't Love Me Enough To...'

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Sherlyn Chopra recently revealed that she had kidney failure in 2021, and she thought she would die.

According to media reports, Sherlyn said that the doctor presented two options: either dialysis or a kidney transplant. However, she added that her family didn't love her enough to donate a kidney.

In one of her recent interviews, Sherlyn reportedly said, "I had kidney failure in 2021, and I thought I would die. Then I realised that I had so much more work to do with Ekta Kapoor. I made the decision not to give up. The doctor presented two options: either dialysis or a kidney transplant. However, my family doesn’t love me enough to donate a kidney."

The model-actress also added that after three months of taking medicines, her kidney failure was 'reversed' and she thought she had got 'another birth'.

Sherlyn also said she is no longer in touch with any of her family members and added that she doesn't miss them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after a long hiatus, Sherlyn is set to make her comeback with the web series Paurashpur 2. The show is all set to release on July 28 on an OTT platform.

Sherlyn has appeared in films like Dosti: Friends Forever (2005), Red Swastik (2007), Wajah Tum Ho (2016). She is now trying her hands at making short films.

In April 2023, Sherlyn had revealed that she wrote a rap song as she is interested in music. She had also revealed her plans of making a music video.

