Sherlyn Chopra on her wedding plans, 'I want a husband but he should be a millionaire'

Sherlyn Chopra | Pic: Instagram/_sherlynchopra_

Sherlyn Chopra, who has appeared in films like Dosti: Friends Forever (2005), Red Swastik (2007), Wajah Tum Ho (2016), is now trying her hands at making short films. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

What do you have to say about your popularity?

I feel blessed. It’s a different thing that I struggled a lot. As the phrase goes, if there are no struggles in life, it will not teach us anything at all. If you get things easily you don’t feel great. When we work hard and if it is in our destiny, we feel like we have achieved a lot. But at times you may feel you have come close to your dreams but yet you cannot touch them. So life is such that we need to just go on.

You have faced many rejections but you never stopped working. Your thoughts?

I was rejected by the entire industry. Directors Mahesh Bhatt and Ram Gopal Varma had rejected me. I don't know the reasons though for my rejection. They would just say, 'Nahin tum mein woh baat nahi hai... namkeen nahin ho... waise abhi main duniya bhar ka sodium lekar chal rahi hoon'. But it's fine. The universe has supported me. I care not as God is with me. Today, I have all good things with me I have received loads of respect from one and all.

How have you come out of these rejections? What was your state of mind then?

Facing rejections and breakups, usually I felt why should I live? After my father's demise, I wanted to meet him high above in heaven and I did feel like committing suicide.I was a topper in school and today my batch-mates say, 'Humari chashmish president itni khoobsurat ban gayi hai'.

What brought in changes in you?

After coming to Bollywood, I understood it's not important only to be intelligent, but you need to be beautiful and have that namak in you. Slowly I made myself strong and understood that almighty God will give me work. Am I mentally challenged? No, then why can't I not create opportunities for myself? I started on the creative journey and here I am.

Your first stint of production happened in 2012 could you elaborate a bit?

In 2012, I had taken loan on my house as I wanted to start a film. I had signed Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy and Gulzar saab but that film never took off.

Is there any success mantra in Bollywood that you would like to share?

There is no mantra of getting success in this conspicuous Bollywood industry. The star kids may click or not. Some newcomers make it out with just one film. So we may say it also depends on our luck.

Any not so good experiences that you may have faced in Bollywood?

Now, I feel I don’t need to waste my energies by talking ill about anything because finally, we don’t gain anything. Whatever work I can do I’m doing and surviving. It’s the survival of the fittest.

You are producing a few short films and video music albums. Could you elaborate about them?

Recently, I have written a rap song as I am interested in music. Very soon, based on this rap song that I have written, I’m going to make a video album. Alongside, I will be doing a video song as well. I have already made three short films which are going release very soon.

How are you sustaining in the industry?

I credit my existence in Bollywood only to my honesty. Apart from this, I have nothing else. My sincerity and hard work has enabled me to keep working here.

Would you elaborate about your short films which are set to release soon?

One of my short films is titled Black Magic. You will see me performing black magic in this film. It is a great role. I’m directing this film just because the story is intriguing.

How was it conceptualised?

We usually see in small towns and backward villages, if anyone’s work is subjected to any kind of hindrances, then they go to some babas.I got an idea from this. I have never been to any babas to resolve any of my incomplete work!

You were close to Rakhi Sawant before. What is the reason for the recent drift in the friendship?

One-sided love doesn’t exist for a longer duration. If the same love and respect is not being reciprocated from the other party, then such relationships have no importance in life. I take Rakhi’s words seriously. When she explained that Adil had done wrong to her, I instantly believed her. I went to Mysuru with her. I never doubted her. Trusting her, I joined hands with her to solve her hiccups then.

Go On…

No sooner her work completed she changed. Whenever I need her help, she makes excuses. Just recently one of her team members cheated me. I complained to the Juhu police station. I informed Rakhi but she didn’t help me out. I feel hurt. She should have helped me.

Are you not planning to marry?

I want a husband but he should be a millionaire (laughs). He should be a one woman man and shouldn't be a liar. He should be sincere and good hearted. Through this publication I request you guys to find me one pati who will have all these qualities!