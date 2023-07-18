Sherlyn Chopra Pulls Man & Teases Him With Sensuous Moves, Netizens Accuse Her Of 'Sexual Harassment' (WATCH)

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Sherlyn Chopra often makes heads turn every time she steps out in for her personal or professional work. Recently, she was spotted by paps at Mumbai airport. Several pictures and videos of the actress have surfaced on social.

Sherlyn makes it a point to not only pose for paparazzi happily but also interact with them. However, the actress is being slammed by a section of social media users for 'misbehaving' with a man at the airport in front of paps.

Netizens slam Sherlyn Chopra

In one of the now-viral videos, Sherlyn is seen pulling a man and teasing him with her sensuous moves. As the man felt shy and tried to resist, Sherlyn was pulling him close to her. The video has not gone down well with some Twitter users who criticised her for the act and for making the man 'uncomfortable'.

Some also said that Sherlyn should be 'booked' for 'sexually harassing' the man. "Please do needful strict action against #SherlvenChopra asap," a user commented.

Another wrote, "This woman creates nuisance everywhere. This is clearly harassment."

"Disgusting #SherlinChopra She is making him uncomfortable. He is embarrassed," read another tweet.

Several users tagged Mumbai Police and urged them to take strict action against Sherlyn.

"There is no law in India that protects male victims against sexual assault or sexual harassment by female perpetrators. This is the sorry state of affairs in our country," a user wrote.

Another tweeted, "Just imagine..A men would hv done with a girl, what was the outrage from girls gang."

However, Sherlyn has not reacted to the backlash yet.

Sherlyn has appeared in films like Dosti: Friends Forever (2005), Red Swastik (2007), Wajah Tum Ho (2016). She is now trying her hands at making short films.

In April 2023, Sherlyn had revealed that she wrote a rap song as she is interested in music. She had also revealed her plans of making a music video.