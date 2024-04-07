 Sidharth Malhotra Gives Flying Kiss After Pap Says 'Love You' As He Gets Spotted With Kiara Advani At Mumbai Airport, WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSidharth Malhotra Gives Flying Kiss After Pap Says 'Love You' As He Gets Spotted With Kiara Advani At Mumbai Airport, WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra Gives Flying Kiss After Pap Says 'Love You' As He Gets Spotted With Kiara Advani At Mumbai Airport, WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made their fans' Sunday morning special with a public appearance at the Mumbai airport.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
article-image

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made their fans' Sunday morning special with a public appearance at the Mumbai airport.

Seemingly, the couple going on a vacation. However, their destination is not known as of now. In the videos captured by the paparazzi, Kiara and Sidharth were snapped while walking towards the departure gate at the airport.

Kiara wore a striped blue shirt and off-white sweater vest paired with off-white trousers, while Sidharth opted for a casual comfy look as he wore a white t-shirt, grey jacket and matching trousers. The couple happily posed for the paps.

Read Also
Sidharth Malhotra Enjoys Horse Riding With Kiara Advani On 1st Wedding Anniversary: 'Thank You For...
article-image

Apart from their cuteness and stylish appearance, what caught the attention of netizens was Sidharth's reaction to one of the photographers, who professed his love for him by saying, "I love you." Hearing this, Sidharth blushed and gave a flying kiss to pap.

Kiara and Sidharth got married in Rajasthan in February 2023. They first met during the wrap of Lust Stories. They began dating on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first film together.

Read Also
Kiara Advani Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happy Marriage With Sidharth Malhotra: We Never Sleep...
article-image

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth is basking in the success of his recent release 'Yodha'.The film has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna are also part of the action movie.

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'. The film has already built excitement as Ram Charan plays the role of an IAS Officer who rises to become Chief Minister.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sidharth Malhotra Gives Flying Kiss After Pap Says 'Love You' As He Gets Spotted With Kiara Advani...

Sidharth Malhotra Gives Flying Kiss After Pap Says 'Love You' As He Gets Spotted With Kiara Advani...

No Release Date Locked For Prabhas, Deepika Padukone Starrer Kalki 2898 AD: Reports

No Release Date Locked For Prabhas, Deepika Padukone Starrer Kalki 2898 AD: Reports

Elvish Yadav Used Virtual Number To Get Snake Venom, Shocking Details Revealed In 1200-Page...

Elvish Yadav Used Virtual Number To Get Snake Venom, Shocking Details Revealed In 1200-Page...

When Aamir Khan Vowed To NEVER Work With Rekha After She Starred In His Father's Film Locket

When Aamir Khan Vowed To NEVER Work With Rekha After She Starred In His Father's Film Locket

'Pela Hai Matlab Kya?': Akshay Kumar TROLLS Ranveer Allahbadia On His Own Show, Fans Say 'Don't Mess...

'Pela Hai Matlab Kya?': Akshay Kumar TROLLS Ranveer Allahbadia On His Own Show, Fans Say 'Don't Mess...