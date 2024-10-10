 Siddharth Nigam Recalls Gifting Scooty To His Mother On Being Paid ₹50,000 For Kids Drink Advertisement, Says, ‘Us Time Humlog Ko Khane Ka Bhi..’ (Video)
Siddharth Nigam Recalls Gifting Scooty To His Mother On Being Paid ₹50,000 For Kids Drink Advertisement, Says, 'Us Time Humlog Ko Khane Ka Bhi..' (Video)

Siddharth Nigam Recalls Gifting Scooty To His Mother On Being Paid ₹50,000 For Kids Drink Advertisement, Says, ‘Us Time Humlog Ko Khane Ka Bhi..’ (Video)

Siddharth Nigam, in a recent interaction revealed gifting a scooty to his mother after being paid 50,000 rupees for endorsing a kids drink brand. The actor recalled going through a tough time in life and struggling to even make ends meet.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 08:56 PM IST
article-image

Siddharth Nigam, who is now a celebrated name in the world of entertainment, in a recent conversation recalled his mother’s struggles after he began his career. Siddharth also revealed that his family and him would struggle to even have dinner once in the evening.

article-image

During a conversation with the digital commentary, Siddharth reveals how he was paid rupees 50,000 after he shot for an advertisement for Bournvita. The actor says, “We were very happy because that was a huge amount for us. Humne mummy ko scooty gift ki thi. Kyunki mummy you know kabhi kisi ka makeup karte hue time lag jata tha toh kabhi rickshaw se aarahi hai toh kabhi akele aarahi hai, toh hume b darr lagta rehta rehta tha Kyunki mummy single woman thi. Ek ek payi k liye bhi Na Bahut mehnat karni padti thi mummy ko bhi. Taaki hum raat ka khana ache se kha sake. Toh wo Sab cheeze chalrahi thi.”

article-image

Siddharth further calls whatever he has today the blessing of god and reveals that he and his mother went through a very difficult phase.

Siddharth, best known for his stint in shows like ‘Ashoka,’ ‘Alladin’ and more has been a popular digital sensation and enjoys a whopping number of followers across various social media handles.

article-image

