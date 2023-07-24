Ali Baba Actor Abhishek Nigam Hospitalised, Brother Siddharth Requests Fans To Pray For Him

Actor Siddharth Nigam's brother Abhishek Nigam, who was last seen in the show Ali Baba - Ek Andaaz Andekha - Chapter 2, has been hospitalised. On Sunday, Siddharth took to his official social media account and posted a photo of Abhishek from the hospital.

Sharing his health update, Siddharth revealed that Abhishek has not been diagnosed with malaria or dengue and clarified it is a viral infection.

In the picture, Abhishek is seen resting on a bed. Siddharth wrote, "Hey Abhishekians and his well wishers, don't worry it's just a viral infection, and not dengue or malaria. *touch wood* thanks for your prayers; he will recover soon. And yes, viral infections are everywhere, so take care of yourself too. Stay safe and healthy. Pray for his speedy recovery."

Abhishek also took to his official Instagram account to share his health update with fans on Monday (July 24). Along with one of the photos, he wrote, "Good morning. Had a good and peaceful sleep after three days. So, for me, today's morning is actually a good morning."

For those unversed, Abhishek took up the lead role in Alibaba after Sheezan Khan's exit from the show. In one of his recent interviews, he also revealed about getting a call from Sheezan thanking him for accepting the role of Alibaba.

Abhishek has also been a part of films and shows like Panipat, Hero Gayab Mode On and India's Daughter.

