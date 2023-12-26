 Shruti Haasan Shuts Down Marriage Speculations After Orry Reveals She Has A Husband
The Salaar actress took to her Instagram stories to issue a clarification

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 10:06 PM IST
Salaar actress Shruti Haasan, who is in a steadfast relationship with her beau Santanu Hazarika, took to Instagram to issue a clarification over her marital status, after popular influencer and socialite Orhan Awatramani aka Orry revealed in an interaction that the actress's 'husband' is on better terms with him.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shruti wrote, "So, I'm not married. For someone Who's been Open about Every single Thing Why would i Hide this? Lol! So people Who don't know Me at all Please Calm down."

Shruti's clarification comes after Orry revealed shocking details about the 38-year old actress in an interactive session with Reddit. During an 'Ask Me Anything' session, Orry was asked by a user if any celebrity had ever been rude to him in the past. The influencer responded saying, "Shruti Hasan. Not for posing cause I never asked her, but she was very very rude to me at an event that I had actually got her into and I don't even know her! Felt very bad, but there was probably some misunderstanding cause I am good with her husband and I adore him. This will get sorted out in time. However I heard from the rumour mill she called me a "Pune" like a spot boy or smth."

Meanwhile, Shruti's performed an electrifying set for the audience at the North East Festival in Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in New Delhi. She also tasted professional success with the release of Salaar: Part 1: The Ceasefire, last week that also stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leads

