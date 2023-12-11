'I Would Sue...': Orry REACTS To Viral Snapchat Filter Featuring Him & His Iconic Pose

B-Town's 'best friend' Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, is one of the most talked about personality in the country right now, probably even more than the bigwigs he hangs out with. While no one knows what he really does for a living, he prefers to call himself a "liver", as he lives.

Orry is the one permanent face at every Bollywood party, and recently, he was invited to Bigg Boss 17 for a day, which sent the show's TRP skyrocketing.

And now, jumping on to the Orry bandwagon is photo-sharing app Snapchat, which has launched its very own feature, called 'Selfie with Orry'.

The marketing move did not go unnoticed by the icon himself and he took to his Instagram handle to share it with his followers. But it was his caption which cracked people up.

"If this was America, I would sue," Orry wrote along with a video showing the filter.

For those unversed, during his stint on Bigg Boss 17, Orry had claimed that he gets paid Rs 20-30 lakh for striking a pose and clicking one picture with any celeb at any given party.

While his statement sent the internet into a tizzy, he later clarified that it was an "exaggerated figure".

Orry is often seen hanging out and partying with the likes of Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Suhana Khan, Rasha Thadani, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, and others.

Not just that, but he is reportedly a very close friend of Isha Ambani, and he is a permanent name on the guest list of every lavish Ambani bash.