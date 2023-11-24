Orry SLAMS 'Utterly Disgusting' Troll For Calling Him 'Trans': 'Wash Your Mouth With Soap'

Orhan Awatramani (Orry), who is often spotted partying and hanging out with Bollywood celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan and Sara Ali Khan, recently slammed a troll on social media for calling him 'trans' and 'idiot'. On Thursday, Orry shared a screenshot of his long and befitting reply to the troll.

Under one of Orry's social media posts, a user commented, "Wherever whichever page you go you see this trans walking or hitting on someone or posing like trans everywhere... why no one bans this idiot on social media."

Orry was in no mood to ignore the troll. He called the user a 'poisonous person' and 'utterly disgusting'.

Orry replied in the comments section, "Wash your mouth with soap talking like this is disrespectful to your parents cause it makes them look like they dint know how to raise a child. Your DP you are trying to pose like a sweet innocent little girl, but your comment which you thought no one would pick up on shows your inner snake & poison. I have second hand shame for your parents and anyone who ever comes in contact with you. I am a man myself, but your ignorant condescending remarks, and the tone you are using to put down a whole community of people is utterly disgusting."

He added, "Shame on you, it's because of dirty minded people like you that faith in humanity is lost. You must be so sad and miserable in your own life that you sit on the internet and vomit out such poison. And take a piece of advise, a poisonous person is poisoning themselves and everyone around them.. you probably have no friends or love in your life."

Later, he shared the screenshot on his Instagram story and asked, "Was I wrong to do this?"

Orry is quite active on Instagram and he often shares pictures and videos of himself. He started making headlines after being spotted at every Bollywood party, and sharing space with India’s richest clan - The Ambanis. A few days back, it was reported that he will be entering Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 as a contestant, however, nothing has been confirmed yet.

On November 23, Orry shared a picture with the host and confirmed his presence on the sets of the reality show. "Just leaving this here," he captioned his post.

Earlier, Orry made headlines after filmmaker Karan Johar mentioned him on his chat show Koffee With Karan Season 8. He asked his guests, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, about Orry's job. However, the actresses couldn't answer and resorted to statements like - "He is loved but misunderstood", "He is a funny person" and "He writes good captions".

Previously, in an interview with Cosmopolitan India, when Orry was asked if he does a typical 9 am to 5 pm job, he said, "I go to the gym and do a lot of self-reflection. Sometimes I do yoga, get a massage. You know, I’m working, but on myself."

His videos often go viral on social media platforms.