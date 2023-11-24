Unveiling the Mystery: Orry's Shocking Educational Qualifications Revealed!

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 24, 2023
Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has gained a lot of popularity for his close ties and friendship with B-town star kids.
Orry, the ultimate party insider, regularly shares exclusive snapshots from glamorous Bollywood parties and star-studded meet-ups on his social media.
Following Orry's rise to fame, netizens found themselves puzzled about his educational and professional background. Come let's solve this mystery!
His LinkedIn profile reveals that Orry holds a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts and Communication Design.
He attained his degree in Fine Arts and Communication Design from the esteemed Parsons School of Design in New York.
On the Men’s Locker Room podcast, Orry revealed he has experience working as a waiter and bussing tables.
According to a LinkedIn screenshot, Orry has been serving as a 'Special Project Manager' at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) for almost six years.
Beyond this, according to various sources, there are no additional educational credentials linked to him.
According to DNA India, Orry was a student at a boarding school in Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu.
In a MensXP interview, Orry mentioned studying across the globe, including places like Tamil Nadu, New York, Connecticut, London, and more. However, he considers himself a graduate from the 'School of Life.'
