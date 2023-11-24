Unveiling the Mystery: Orry's Shocking Educational Qualifications Revealed!

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 24, 2023

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has gained a lot of popularity for his close ties and friendship with B-town star kids.

Image Credit - @orry1

Orry, the ultimate party insider, regularly shares exclusive snapshots from glamorous Bollywood parties and star-studded meet-ups on his social media.

Image Credit - @orry1

Following Orry's rise to fame, netizens found themselves puzzled about his educational and professional background. Come let's solve this mystery!

Image Credit - @orry1

His LinkedIn profile reveals that Orry holds a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts and Communication Design.

Image Credit - @orry1

He attained his degree in Fine Arts and Communication Design from the esteemed Parsons School of Design in New York.

Image Credit - @orry1

On the Men’s Locker Room podcast, Orry revealed he has experience working as a waiter and bussing tables.

Image Credit - @orry1

According to a LinkedIn screenshot, Orry has been serving as a 'Special Project Manager' at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) for almost six years.

Image Credit - @orry1

Beyond this, according to various sources, there are no additional educational credentials linked to him.

Image Credit - @orry1

According to DNA India, Orry was a student at a boarding school in Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu.

Image Credit - @orry1

In a MensXP interview, Orry mentioned studying across the globe, including places like Tamil Nadu, New York, Connecticut, London, and more. However, he considers himself a graduate from the 'School of Life.'

Image Credit - @orry1

Thanks For Reading!

5 Best Ways For College Students To Make Money Along With Studying
Find out More