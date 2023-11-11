Shruti Haasan Unleashes Her Inner Siren In Red Shimmering Ensemble: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 11, 2023

One of the most desirable Indian faces, Shruti Haasan unleashed her inner goddess in red

Instagram: Shruti Haasan

Dressed in a stunning Rohit Gandhi-Rahul Khanna creation, the Salaar actress was a vision in red

Intricate with netted and embellished detailing, the outfit surely complimented the 37-year old actress well

With cape-like sleeves, the outfit possess of cut-outs from the sides, accentuating the actor's figure

The design is further elevated with the backless fitting, making it a perfect outfit for the festive season

Shruti further opted for minimal make-up with nude lips and eyes enhanced merely by a thin eyeliner and mascara. She completed her look with a statement necklace and earrings set and black gothic nails

The actress will be next seen in Prashanth Neel's Salaar opposite Prabhas. Details about her role are yet to be disclosed

