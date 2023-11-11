Shruti Haasan Unleashes Her Inner Siren In Red Shimmering Ensemble: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 11, 2023
One of the most desirable Indian faces, Shruti Haasan unleashed her inner goddess in red
Instagram: Shruti Haasan
Dressed in a stunning Rohit Gandhi-Rahul Khanna creation, the Salaar actress was a vision in red
Intricate with netted and embellished detailing, the outfit surely complimented the 37-year old actress well
With cape-like sleeves, the outfit possess of cut-outs from the sides, accentuating the actor's figure
The design is further elevated with the backless fitting, making it a perfect outfit for the festive season
Shruti further opted for minimal make-up with nude lips and eyes enhanced merely by a thin eyeliner and mascara. She completed her look with a statement necklace and earrings set and black gothic nails
The actress will be next seen in Prashanth Neel's Salaar opposite Prabhas. Details about her role are yet to be disclosed
Thanks For Reading!