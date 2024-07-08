Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam & Other Indian Musicians To Sing Devotional Songs Composed By Ajay-Atul At Anant-Radhika's Wedding

After international pop sensation Justin Bieber, several Indian singers, including Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam, are expected to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities. The couple is all set to tie the knot in Mumbai this week. The main ceremonies will commence on July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. The celebrations will continue on July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad and the final event, Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, is scheduled for July 14.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan, Shreya Ghoshal and Kaushiki Chakraborty will entertain the guests with their LIVE performances.

Reportedly, the singers will sing some devotional songs and shlokas, including Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari by Sonu. The shlokas are in Sanskrit and the singers are currently busy with the rehearsals. Also, all the songs are composed by music director duo Ajay and Atul.

Earlier, it was also reported that international singers like Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey will also entertain the guests with their power-packed performances.

On Friday (July 5), Justin set the stage on fire with his electrifying performance at the sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika. Hours after performing at the event, Bieber was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport as he headed back to the US. Reportedly, the singer charged Rs 83 crore for his performance at the event.

The sangeet ceremony was a star-studded affair. Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan, Shehnaaz Gill, and others graced the event.

In March 2024, the Ambanis and the Merchants hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which was attended by politicians, Bollywood celebrities, businessmen and other eminent personalities from across the globe. The highlight of the event was an electrifying performance by pop sensation Rihanna.

In June 2024, the couple hosted a fun-filled three-day cruise party for their family members and friends.