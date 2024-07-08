'It's A Circus': Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Says She Didn't Attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding Festivities As She Didn't Want to 'Sell' Herself

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap recently dropped her two cents about the ongoing wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, and she likened it with a 'circus'. She also revealed that she was invited but she refused to participate in the functions.

Aaliyah took to her broadcast channel on Instagram and wrote, "The Ambani wedding is not a wedding at this point, it's become a circus". She went on to admit that while she was enjoying checking out all the glimpses and was "fascinated" by the lives of "rich people", she turned down the invitation for the bash.

"I was invited to some events because apparently they're doing PR (???? don't ask me why) but I said no because I would like to believe I have a little more self respect than to sell myself out for someone's WEDDING," she wrote.

She also took a dig at Justin Bieber's performance at Anant and Radhika's sangeet ceremony and wrote, "It's like oh we have this extra money what should we do with it? Oh let's call JUSTIN BIEBER."

For those unversed, Justin Bieber reportedly charged a whopping Rs 84 crore for his performance at the sangeet, and he belted out some of his most popular chartbusters.

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Badshah, Karan Aujla and others were also seen performing at the sangeet.

Anant and Radhika are all set to tie the knot in a traditional ceremony on July 12 in Mumbai. It will be followed by an 'Ashirwad' ceremony on July 13 and a grand reception bash on July 14.