Shraddha Kapoor's no makeup look in public proves she's a natural beauty

Shraddha Kapoor, known for her versatility and craftsmanship, is basking in the glory of back to back successes with Saaho and Chhichhore. She is a bonafide trendsetter and much of this can be credited to how unapologetic and uncompromising she is in preserving her authenticity. This also includes going bare faced in public sans makeup.

Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport and unlike other divas, she went for a de-glam avatar. The actress sported a casual white tee with black bottoms and some funky frames to accentuate her no makeup look.