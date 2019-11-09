6 times Payal Rohatgi was controversy’s favourite child

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and controversy queen Payal Rohatgi is celebrating her birthday today. The actress, who has reinvented herself as rightwinger on Twitter, will surely celebrate the Ayodhya verdict.
The former Bollywood actor has a string of controversies with her name.
Payal Rohatgi hit the headlines when she criticized the people of Kerala for not banning cow slaughter in the state. After that, the actress aired her opinion about Triple Talaq Ordinance and then she started expressing her opinions on social and ongoing issues.
Let's take a look at some of her famous controversies which made it to the headlines:
1. She took the help of social media to air her opinion about Triple Talaq Ordinance. In the picture, she can be seen holding a placard that read, “I am Hindustan. I am happy. 70 years of Independence, treated like an object, replaced without notice, divorced orally by husband, finally…. #TripleTalaqOrdinance #JusticeForMuslimWomen”
2. Also, Payal shared her view when the Kerala deluge stated that the floods were God’s wrath for the state has not banned cow slaughter.
3. Payal also jumped in the Kjo's drug video controversy. The party was attended by renowed actors and actresses including Vicky kaushal, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Zoya Akhtar, Ranbir Kapoor. She tweeted, Now I am not saying this as I am #Jobless actress at present as per some aunties. The video is shot by the host & it’s not a #fake video"
4. She slammed Zaira Wasim when she announced her exit from the industry. Payal posted malicious content and promoted enmity between different religious groups for which a six-page complaint was submitted at the Oshiwara police station and the Cyber Cell on July 31st 2019.
5. Payal also commented on a recent edition of Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan. She called the participants on the current season of the show "jobless". Apart from passing demeaning remarks on actors Ameesha Patel, Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai, and Sidharth Shukla, Payal also called herself "jobless".
6. In another controversy, there is one more police complaint filed against Payal in Rajasthan for making objectionable comments in a video against the family of freedom fighter Motilal Nehru as well as "defaming" the wife of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The complaint was filed by Youth Congress leader Charmesh Sharma and the case was registered under sections 66 and 67 of the IT Act. Sharma alleged that Rohatgi has insulted Motilal Nehru by making false allegations against his wife to defame her. She had also insulted Jawaharlal Nehru by leveling false charges over his wife's character as well, he alleged.
By looking at all these tweets and comments on social media, she is proving herself as a 'Controversy Queen'. Payal Rohatgi who is away from the screen for a long time now, calls herself a ‘proud Hindu and a Ram Bhakt’ as mentioned in her social media bio.
