Kartik Aaryan starts shooting for ‘Dostana 2’ with 'Dharma rivaaz'

Kartik Aaryan has recently wrapped up the shoot for Pati Patni Aur Woh and the trailer was launched a couple of days ago. While the trailer was appreciated by many, it was also criticized by some. Leaving these things aside, Kartik Aaryan is off to start a new journey with Karan Johar’s Dostana 2. The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya.
Janhvi Kapoor is already in Amritsar seeking the blessings at the Golden Temple and will also head to shoot for the film in Chandigarh. Joining her today, Kartik Aaryan did not forget to take Karan Johar’s blessings before heading for the first schedule of the film. He captioned the picture as, “Maa da laadla #Chandigarh nikal gaya #Dostana2 !! ???? The Dharma rivaaz that all actors need to follow before starting a Dharma film @karanjohar ????”
Was it only us that noticed Ananya Panday’s reflection on the glass behind them capturing the heart-warming picture?
